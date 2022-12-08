If not for two interceptions that ultimately sealed Chicago's fate, Bears quarterback Justin Fields' return to action after missing one game with a separated non-throwing shoulder gave owners plenty of hope. Fields completed 80% of his passes for 254 yards and also rushed for 71 yards and another score. Now, he's staring down the barrel of a tough Week 14 matchup against the 11-1 Eagles, sending him down the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. Should you be sticking with Fields in your Week 14 Fantasy football picks or roll with a backup? Before locking in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: St. Brown hauled in 11 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's 40-14 victory over the Jaguars. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year back began the season working behind Damien Harris on the depth chart, but quickly worked his way into a featured role. While most running backs are subject to variations in usage based on game script, Stevenson's heavy involvement in the passing game has helped build in a high floor.

Stevenson has only carried the ball 17 times in the last two weeks with New England playing from behind against the Vikings and Bills, but he's been targeted 18 times and caught 15 passes for 100 yards. He's had at least 15 touches in the last 10 games and is averaging 19.7 touches. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 3 Fantasy football running back for Week 14 against Arizona. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Bills running back Devin Singletary, who's ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns in his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Singletary has been playing well in recent weeks, but he's seen rookie James Cook eat into his workload. Cook led the Bills in both carries (14) and rushing yards (64) in last week's victory over the Patriots. Plus, Singletary and the Bills will square off against the New York Jets, a defense that's giving up just 307.0 yards per game this season, the fourth-best mark in the league. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Singletary is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.