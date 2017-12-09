Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Giovani Bernard, bench Cam Newton

Week 14 is the start of the Fantasy Football playoffs in many leagues. Now is the time to make big moves and make sure you've locked in your optimal lineup. In order to win NFL Week 14, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

When it comes to ranking players, their model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking.

And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has best pinpointed where every player will finish each week. With the Fantasy Football playoffs upon us, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

A player the model loves this week is Seahawks RB Mike Davis. He's coming off a solid Week 13 performance that saw him rush 16 times for 64 yards and catch all four of his targets for 37 yards. He's only owned in 10 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a top-20 RB, putting him squarely on the WR2 radar. Start him with confidence.



SportsLine's model is also loving Bengals RB Giovani Bernard. Rookie running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is out for Cincinnati, making Bernard a nearly every-down player against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Bernard rushed 13 times for 77 yards in relief last week and added two catches for 19 yards. The Bengals get a Bears run defense that's ranked in the middle of the NFL (112.2 ypg) and gave up a massive 33-176 rushing line to the Eagles two weeks ago.

Roster Bernard on Sunday and watch the Fantasy points roll in. He's a RB2 for Week 14.

Another player to target: Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones. He's had at least five targets the last three weeks and scored three times over that span. His opponent, the Tennessee Titans, gave up a 5-79-1 line to Texans TE Stephen Anderson last week.

The Titans have also allowed productive games to Jack Doyle (7-94) and Jesse James (5-21-1), among others. Seals-Jones is SportsLine's seventh-ranked tight end this week.

One player to avoid: Panthers QB Cam Newton at home against the Minnesota Vikings. Newton is a top-10 Fantasy quarterback, but he should be firmly on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have just 17.3 Fantasy points, a number that will put him outside the top 15 quarterbacks.



Minnesota's defense ranks fifth in the league in total yards per game and has only allowed one opposing quarterback to throw multiple touchdown passes once in the past nine games. The Vikings shut Matt Ryan out of the end zone last week.



The model is also calling for a shocker at QB to crack the top five of the Fantasy Football rankings. No one is talking about him and he may be sitting on your waiver wire right now.



So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that's been crushing experts, and find out.