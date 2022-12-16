Approaching the stretch run of the 2022 NFL schedule, every team has now taken its bye. Thus, Week 15 Fantasy football lineups should be robust with a full complement of players available. There will also be plenty of difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions, especially with most leagues in the midst of their playoffs. Starting the likes of Jalen Hurts or Travis Kelce requires little thought, but what do you do with surging players like Evan Engram, Jerry Jeudy and Jerick McKinnon in your Fantasy football rankings? Jeudy had as many touchdowns in Week 14 (three) as he had in the previous 13 weeks combined. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Jared Goff, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Goff completed 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit's 34-23 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. On the shortlist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Olave leads all first-year players with 887 receiving yards to along with 60 grabs and three touchdowns. After a slow start to the year, he's produced the 12th-most Fantasy points among all receivers over the last 11 weeks of the season.

The Saints take on Atlanta in Week 15 and Olave had just 41 yards in a Week 1 matchup against the Falcons. However, that performance came with Jameis Winston at quarterback and the rookie ceding targets to Michael Thomas. Olave is now New Orleans' No. 1 wideout and catches passes from Andy Dalton. The Falcons have allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and the model pegs Olave as a top-12 option in its Week 15 Fantasy football WR rankings. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who's accumulated over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past eight seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position.

Evans has been a reliable Fantasy stalwart in recent years, but he's struggled mightily over the past few weeks. In fact, Evans has gone five consecutive games without reaching 60 yards and nine straight without scoring a touchdown. In addition, Evans and the Bucs will now square off against the Bengals, a defense that hasn't allowed a wide receiver to find the end zone since Nov. 20. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Evans is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

