With Texans running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) listed as doubtful, running back needy owners could toil over whether Dare Ogunbowale or Rex Burkhead might be able to provide any value for their Fantasy football rankings in Week 15 and beyond. The Texans will host the Chiefs but are 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook, so how far up the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings will they be? DeAndre Hopkins has been a pillar in Fantasy football since his return from suspension, but how much will Kyler Murray's season-ending ACL injury cut into his production? Having a reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings that can help you make tough decisions is critical. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Jared Goff, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Goff completed 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit's 34-23 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. The rookie wide receiver has been heavily involved in New Orleans' passing attack from the start of the season, and his consistency has made him a favorite among owners who acquired him in the ninth round on average. Olave has at least three catches for 40 yards in every game and at least four receptions for 50 yards in 10 of 12.

On the season, Olave has 60 catches for 883 yards and three scores, but his larger overall profile is even more impressive. His 28.8% target rate is 10th among NFL receivers, his 40.3% air yards share ranks fifth and his average distance of target of 14.7 yards ranks seventh. Now, he'll take on a Falcons pass defense that ranks 29th in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (7.0), and the model likes him as a top-12 WR in its Week 15 Fantasy football WR rankings. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who's accumulated over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past eight seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position.

Evans has been a reliable Fantasy stalwart in recent years, but he's struggled mightily over the past few weeks. In fact, Evans has gone five consecutive games without reaching 60 yards and nine straight without scoring a touchdown. In addition, Evans and the Bucs will now square off against the Bengals, a defense that hasn't allowed a wide receiver to find the end zone since Nov. 20. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Evans is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.