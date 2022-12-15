The Arizona Cardinals have seen opponents throw the second-most passes in the red zone this season, and on Sunday, they'll take on the Denver Broncos. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) might be out for a second consecutive game this week, but Jerry Jeudy's target share in the red zone is 21% to Sutton's 23% this season. Jeudy scored three touchdowns last week against Kansas City, but is that enough to go with him with your Week15 Fantasy football picks? Detroit has allowed the fifth-most red zone passes this season and takes on a New York Jets team fighting to stay in the AFC playoff picture. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been stellar since Week 8 and has the 10th-most red zone receptions in that span, positioning him high in the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Jared Goff, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Goff completed 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit's 34-23 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. Over his last four games, he alternated between 100-yard and 48-yard games. In his last game in Week 13 against Chicago, he caught three passes for 48 yards.

More importantly, he has scored seven touchdowns in his last four starts ahead of Green Bay's Week 14 bye. During that stretch, he led all NFL wide receivers in red zone targets with five. The Rams are tied with the Cardinals for the second-most pass attempts against in the red zone (72) and Watson should be on the receiving end of more inside the 20 this week, which is why the model projects him to finish as a top-10 Fantasy receiver. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who's accumulated over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past eight seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position.

Evans has been a reliable Fantasy stalwart in recent years, but he's struggled mightily over the past few weeks. In fact, Evans has gone five consecutive games without reaching 60 yards and nine straight without scoring a touchdown. In addition, Evans and the Bucs will now square off against the Bengals, a defense that hasn't allowed a wide receiver to find the end zone since Nov. 20. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Evans is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.