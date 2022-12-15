The Denver Broncos have been one of the most disappointing teams this season, entering the Week 15 NFL schedule on a five-game losing skid. Quarterback Russell Wilson has not thrown for 300 yards since Week 1 against his former team, making him one of the Fantasy football busts. Wilson is coming off his first three-touchdown game of the season, though, as he threw for 247 yards and three scores against Kansas City last week. Should you include him in your Week 15 Fantasy football picks? There are plenty of tricky Fantasy football start-sit decisions this week, so it is important to read through quality Fantasy football advice to get the most accurate Week 15 Fantasy football projections. Does SportsLine's model recommend backing Wilson in his matchup against Arizona? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Jared Goff, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Goff completed 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit's 34-23 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. He has recorded at least 48 receiving yards in his last four games, going over 100 yards twice during that stretch.

He has scored eight touchdowns over the last four weeks, scoring on a 14-yard touchdown reception and a 46-yard jet sweep in a win over Chicago in the team's last game. Watson has been targeted at least seven times in four straight games and is quickly developing chemistry with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. SportsLine's model has Watson ranked inside the top 10 at the wide receiver position this week, making him an excellent choice for Week 15 Fantasy football lineups. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who's accumulated over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past eight seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position.

Evans has been a reliable Fantasy stalwart in recent years, but he's struggled mightily over the past few weeks. In fact, Evans has gone five consecutive games without reaching 60 yards and nine straight without scoring a touchdown. In addition, Evans and the Bucs will now square off against the Bengals, a defense that hasn't allowed a wide receiver to find the end zone since Nov. 20. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Evans is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.