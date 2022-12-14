Whether you're starting the postseason this week or still scrapping for playoff positioning, every Fantasy football start-sit decision is critical and optimizing your Week 15 Fantasy football rankings is a top priority. Philadelphia's offense has averaged 41.0 points and 464.3 yards over its last three games and now faces the Bears. Chicago ranks 29th in points allowed per game (25.6), making for quality Fantasy football matchups for players like Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith.

There's also upside from Chicago, with Justin Fields and David Montgomery taking on a Philadelphia run defense that ranks 24th in yards allowed per carry (4.7). Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Jared Goff, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Goff completed 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit's 34-23 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Jets running back Zonovan Knight. The undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State spent a large portion of the season on the Jets' practice squad, but injuries in the running back room helped him surge up the depth chart. He made his debut in Week 12 with 103 scrimmage yards on 17 touches and his involvement in New York's offense has remained consistent since.

Knight touched the ball 20 times and produced 118 yards from scrimmage in Week 13 against the Vikings. He followed that up with 78 scrimmage yards on 19 touches on a day where offense was difficult to come by against the Bills in Week 14. Knight also scored his first career touchdown last week. Even with Michael Carter back in action, Knight has carved out a clear role, which is why the model lists him as a top-12 RB in Week 15.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who's accumulated over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past eight seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position.

Evans has been a reliable Fantasy stalwart in recent years, but he's struggled mightily over the past few weeks. In fact, Evans has gone five consecutive games without reaching 60 yards and nine straight without scoring a touchdown. In addition, Evans and the Bucs will now square off against the Bengals, a defense that hasn't allowed a wide receiver to find the end zone since Nov. 20. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Evans is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15.

How to set Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.