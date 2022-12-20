The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled of a shocking upset on Sunday, beating Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 at home. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns, but where will he land in the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings? Lawrence has thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four outings, but now he'll square off against a Jets defense that's giving up just 193.9 passing yards per game. Should Lawrence be included in your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Cousins completed 34 of 54 passes for 460 yards and four touchdowns in Minnesota's 39-36 win over the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. The Packers have scored 24 or more points in four of their last five games, and the rookie wideout has been a major contributor. In fact, Watson has found the end zone seven times in his last five outings.

Green Bay will square off against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a defense that has struggled against the pass this season. The Dolphins are giving up 246.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL. That's one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model expects Watson to finish as a top-10 WR this week. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in four of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Brady enters Week 16 ranked third in the league with 3,897 passing yards, and he's finished with over 40 passing attempts in nine of his last 10 outings.

However, Brady has failed to eclipse one passing touchdown in five of his last six games on the road, and now he'll travel across the country to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas. In addition, the Cardinals have given up just one touchdown pass in their last two games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Brady is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 16. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 16 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.