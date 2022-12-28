Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key and you can expect to see several members of the Green Bay Packers high in the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings, a team that is giving up 402.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL. That means players like Aaron Rodgers, A.J. Dillon and Christian Watson could be among the top Week 17 Fantasy football picks. Meanwhile, the Dolphins could be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) when Miami takes on the New England Patriots. If Tagovailoa is unable to play, which QB should you target with your Fantasy football strategy? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Lamb hauled in 10 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' 40-34 win over the Eagles. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Rams running back Cam Akers. He has been productive for Fantasy owners in recent weeks. In fact, the former Florida State standout has scored six touchdowns in his last four outings. In last Sunday's victory over the Broncos, Akers racked up 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also caught both of his targets for 29 yards in Los Angeles' 51-14 win.

The Rams will now take on the Chargers, a defense that has been gashed by opposing rushing attacks this season. The Chargers are giving up 140.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the league. SportsLine's model expects Akers will have a big day, ranking him as a top-15 RB in Week 17. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in four of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Cousins enters Week 17 ranked inside the top-five in passing yards (4,117) and passing touchdowns (27) and has finished with over 40 passing attempts in three consecutive games.

However, Cousins finished with just 160 passing yards and one touchdown in his last start against the Packers at Lambeau Field. In addition, the Packers are giving up just 192.4 passing yards per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Cousins is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 17. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 17 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 17 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.