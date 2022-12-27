Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?

Is Jared Goff now one of the best Fantasy football picks for Week 17 after throwing multiple touchdown passes in four of his last five outings? Can Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon be relied on against a Broncos defense he torched for 134 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's first meeting against Denver? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Lamb hauled in 10 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' 40-34 win over the Eagles. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Rams running back Cam Akers. Akers was dominant in the Rams' lopsided victory over the Broncos last Sunday, rushing 23 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught both of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 51-14 win.

Los Angeles will square off against the Chargers, a defense that has struggled against the run this season. The Chargers are giving up 140.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the league, one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model expects Akers to finish as a top-15 RB this week.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in four of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Cousins enters Week 17 ranked inside the top-five in passing yards (4,117) and passing touchdowns (27) and has finished with over 40 passing attempts in three consecutive games.

However, Cousins finished with just 160 passing yards and one touchdown in his last start against the Packers at Lambeau Field. In addition, the Packers are giving up just 192.4 passing yards per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Cousins is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 17.

