Giants running back Saquon Barkley went through a cold stretch from the end of November until the middle of December, rushing for 65 yards in four straight games. He has bounced back with two solid outings, eclipsing the 80-yard mark in road games against Washington and Minnesota. Barkley is facing an Indianapolis defense that was lit up by Dallas for 54 points and collapsed against Minnesota earlier this month. On the other side of the ball, Indianapolis running back Zack Moss will be looking to build on two strong performances of his own. Moss rushed for 81 yards against Minnesota after Jonathan Taylor went down with an injury and he added 65 yards against the Chargers on Monday, but how high should he be in the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Lamb hauled in 10 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' 40-34 win over the Eagles. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk. He is coming off a rough showing against the Jets last week, but that was the first time in seven games that he had been held under four receptions. Kirk is still a top-20 wide receiver in Fantasy this season, commanding a 23.6% target share in the Jacksonville offense. He also has the sixth-most red zone targets among wide receivers, giving him a ton of upside every week.

Jacksonville's offense has been rolling of late, scoring 95 combined points in its last three games. Kirk had 104 receiving yards at Detroit earlier this month and added 92 receiving yards against Dallas two weeks ago. He is facing a Houston defense that gave up 336 passing yards to Kansas City two weeks ago, which is one reason why SportsLine's model has Kirk listed as a top-15 wide receiver this week. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in four of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Cousins enters Week 17 ranked inside the top-five in passing yards (4,117) and passing touchdowns (27) and has finished with over 40 passing attempts in three consecutive games.

However, Cousins finished with just 160 passing yards and one touchdown in his last start against the Packers at Lambeau Field. In addition, the Packers are giving up just 192.4 passing yards per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Cousins is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 17. See who else to fade here.

