For many players, championships will be decided this week, and that means anyone with a title shot is stressing over difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions as they set their Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Bills running back Devin Singletary has had Josh Allen and James Cook cutting into his workload throughout the season, but has still managed to provide utility to Fantasy players with 1,067 scrimmage yards and six scores. He's coming off just the third 100-yard rushing game of his career, but how high should he be in the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings against a Bengals run defense that ranks seventh in the NFL? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Lamb hauled in 10 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' 40-34 win over the Eagles. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Lions running back Jamaal Williams. The longtime Packers backup leads the NFL with 14 rushing touchdowns this season and his 850 rushing yards are a career-high. Even with D'Andre Swift also playing a critical role in the Detroit backfield, Williams' value to Fantasy owners has been steady.

Now, he'll take on a Bears run defense that was just gashed for 254 yards by the Bills. Chicago ranks 30th in run defense so there should be plenty of opportunity for Swift and Williams to get their numbers. James Cook rushed for 99 yards and a score, while Devin Singletary rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown last week. Swift and Williams scored in a Week 10 win over the Bears. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in four of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Cousins enters Week 17 ranked inside the top-five in passing yards (4,117) and passing touchdowns (27) and has finished with over 40 passing attempts in three consecutive games.

However, Cousins finished with just 160 passing yards and one touchdown in his last start against the Packers at Lambeau Field. In addition, the Packers are giving up just 192.4 passing yards per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Cousins is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 17. See who else to fade here.

