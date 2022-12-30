Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off one of his best outings of the season, completing 40 of 52 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns against New England. Burrow had not thrown for 300 yards in a game since Nov. 20 against Pittsburgh, but he has now thrown seven touchdowns in his last two games. He will face Buffalo, which is one of the league's best defenses, but should you use Burrow as one of your Week 17 Fantasy football picks? Meanwhile, Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman led the NFL with 165 rushing yards last week, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. How high should he be in the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Lamb hauled in 10 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' 40-34 win over the Eagles. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Lions running back Jamaal Williams. He has been one of the most boom-or-bust players in Fantasy football this season, which continued when he was held to 11 rushing yards on seven carries in a loss to Carolina last week. Williams continues to lead the league in rushing touchdowns (14) this season, though, scoring multiple touchdowns on four occasions.

Last week's game marked the first time this season that Williams did not reach double-digit carries. He is facing a Chicago defense that was torched by Buffalo for 35 points on Christmas Eve, as Devin Singletary racked up 106 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in four of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Cousins enters Week 17 ranked inside the top-five in passing yards (4,117) and passing touchdowns (27) and has finished with over 40 passing attempts in three consecutive games.

However, Cousins finished with just 160 passing yards and one touchdown in his last start against the Packers at Lambeau Field. In addition, the Packers are giving up just 192.4 passing yards per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL.

How to set Week 17 Fantasy football rankings

