Green Bay has suddenly given itself a chance to make the playoffs at the end of the regular season, extending its winning streak to three games after its upset at Miami on Christmas Day. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has still been a disappointment in Fantasy football lineups this year, though, failing to throw for 300 yards in any game. Rodgers has also thrown four interceptions in his last four games, so is he a player to pass on when you make your Week 17 Fantasy football picks? Where should Rodgers and every other quarterback be in your Week 17 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Lamb hauled in 10 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' 40-34 win over the Eagles. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. He reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season against the Jets last Thursday. Etienne also caught three passes for 29 yards, putting together back-to-back 20-plus touch games. He had 19 carries for 103 yards and two receptions for 24 yards against Dallas two weeks ago.

His 22 carries against New York were his third highest of the season and most since Week 9, and he is now coming into Sunday's game with extra rest under his belt. Houston's run defense struggled against Tennessee's Derrick Henry on Christmas Eve, giving up 126 yards and a touchdown to the powerful back. SportsLine's model expects Etienne to have similar numbers on Sunday, ranking him as one of the top-10 running backs this week.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in four of his last five games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Cousins enters Week 17 ranked inside the top-five in passing yards (4,117) and passing touchdowns (27) and has finished with over 40 passing attempts in three consecutive games.

However, Cousins finished with just 160 passing yards and one touchdown in his last start against the Packers at Lambeau Field. In addition, the Packers are giving up just 192.4 passing yards per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Cousins is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 17.

