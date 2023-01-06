Setting your Week 18 Fantasy football lineups will come with the added challenge of navigating which starters are resting and which could be pulled as the game goes on. The Buccaneers and Giants are locked into their playoff positions, while several other franchises would only be playing for relatively meaningless positioning. Where should players like Saquon Barkley, Mike Evans, Justin Fields and Austin Ekeler be in your Week 18 Fantasy football rankings? A reliable set of Week 18 Fantasy football picks can go a long way towards answering those questions. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Etienne recorded nine carries for 108 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 32 yards in Jacksonville's 31-3 victory over the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Rams running back Cam Akers. It's bee,n a peculiar path in the NFL for the former second-round pick out of Florida State. He battled injury and was used sparingly early in his rookie season but then he closed the year as the team's No. 1 back.

Then, a torn Achilles cost him almost all of the 2021 NFL regular season, but he was able to return for the playoffs and was the workhorse back as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl. At the start of the 2022 season, it looked like he had fallen out of favor with Sean McVay entirely and was even a healthy scratch in two games. Still, injuries and ineffectiveness in the running game got Akers back into the fray and he enters Week 18 coming off back-to-back 100-yard games. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who leads the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. Williams is coming off an extremely productive performance against the Bears, rushing 22 times for 144 yards and a touchdown.

However, Williams struggled to find running room in his last meeting against the Packers, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in Detroit's 15-9 win on Nov. 6. In addition, the Packers have given up just one rushing touchdown in their last three games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Williams is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 18. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 18 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 18 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.