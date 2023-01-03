Knowing the advantageous matchups is key in Fantasy football, especially in the championship round, and you can expect to see several members of the Minnesota Vikings high in the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Vikings take on the Chicago Bears, a team that is giving up 27.1 points per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. That means players like Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson could be among the top Week 18 Fantasy football picks.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) when Miami takes on the New York Jets. With Tagovailoa sidelined, is it safe to trust Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in your Fantasy football championship? A reliable set of Week 18 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions as you finalize your starting lineups. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Etienne recorded nine carries for 108 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 32 yards in Jacksonville's 31-3 victory over the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon. McKinnon has been extremely productive for Fantasy owners in recent weeks. In fact, the veteran RB has scored eight touchdowns in his last five outings. In Sunday's victory over the Broncos, McKinnon recorded only four rushing yards, but he hauled in five of six targets for 52 yards and two TDs.

The Chiefs will take on the Raiders on Saturday, a defense that just gave up 193 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey. SportsLine's model expects McKinnon will have a big day against the Raiders, ranking him as a top-20 RB in Week 18. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who leads the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. Williams is coming off an extremely productive performance against the Bears, rushing 22 times for 144 yards and a touchdown.

However, Williams struggled to find running room in his last meeting against the Packers, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in Detroit's 15-9 win on Nov. 6. In addition, the Packers have given up just one rushing touchdown in their last three games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Williams is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 18. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 18 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 18 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.