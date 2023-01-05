Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady came up with a memorable performance against Carolina last week, helping the Buccaneers clinch a playoff berth with a league-high 432 passing yards in Week 17. He completed 34 of 45 passes and threw three touchdowns in the division-clinching victory. How high should Brady be in your Week 18 Fantasy football rankings? There is a chance that Brady does not play the whole game, which creates a tricky situation for Week 18 Fantasy football lineups. Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans had a league-high 207 receiving yards last week, making him another intriguing option for your NFL fantasy football picks Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Etienne recorded nine carries for 108 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 32 yards in Jacksonville's 31-3 victory over the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Rams running back Cam Akers. The 23-year-old was having a mediocre season by his standards, but he is coming off a pair of excellent outings. Akers rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over Denver on Christmas Day before rushing for 123 yards on 19 carries against the Chargers last week. He has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in three straight games heading into the final week of the regular season.

Akers was also targeted twice in the passing game against the Chargers, catching one for 10 yards. He had multi-catch games in Weeks 15 and 16, so his stock has been climbing down the stretch. Akers will face an inconsistent Seattle run defense on Sunday, giving him another opportunity to build momentum heading into the 2023 campaign. SportsLine's model expects him to have another strong performance, ranking him as a top-20 running back option in Week 18. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who leads the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. Williams is coming off an extremely productive performance against the Bears, rushing 22 times for 144 yards and a touchdown.

However, Williams struggled to find running room in his last meeting against the Packers, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in Detroit's 15-9 win on Nov. 6. In addition, the Packers have given up just one rushing touchdown in their last three games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Williams is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 18. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 18 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 18 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.