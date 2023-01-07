Over the last five games, Eagles wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have been the top two in the league. Quarterback Gardner Minshew looks likely to start a third consecutive game against the Giants to close out the season, but even without Jalen Hurts, both pass-catchers could be viable options in the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. The Giants' defense has allowed opponents to hold the fifth-highest average depth of target (8.7 yards), so neither player looks at risk to finish among the Week 18 Fantasy football busts. Who should you target with your Week 18 Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Etienne recorded nine carries for 108 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 32 yards in Jacksonville's 31-3 victory over the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Even though the Broncos nearly managed to keep pace with the Chiefs last week in a narrow loss, Jeudy only finished with 38 receiving yards. However, he made seven receptions in the game, and two weeks ago, he finished with 117 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.

After missing Weeks 11 and 12, Jeudy caught 32-of-39 targets for 369 yards and three touchdowns over the last five games. That production was eighth-best among all NFL wide receivers during that period, and Denver concludes its season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, whom Jeudy had 54 yards against in Week 6 on just three catches. Jeudy's explosive potential and effectiveness against the Chargers in his last meeting with them is why the model predicts he will finish as a top-15 Fantasy receiver in Week 18. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who leads the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. Williams is coming off an extremely productive performance against the Bears, rushing 22 times for 144 yards and a touchdown.

However, Williams struggled to find running room in his last meeting against the Packers, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in Detroit's 15-9 win on Nov. 6. In addition, the Packers have given up just one rushing touchdown in their last three games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Williams is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 18. See who else to fade here.

