The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dominant in their Week 1 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, picking up a 19-3 road win. However, veteran quarterback Tom Brady threw for just 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brady averaged 312.7 yards per game and had a 43-to-12 TD-to-INT ratio last season, so his numbers against the Cowboys did not match his spot in the Fantasy football rankings. Should you include Brady in your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups? He has a matchup against the Saints, who allowed 215 passing yards and 201 rushing yards to Atlanta in Week 1.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Brown brought in 10 of 13 targets for 155 yards in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis. He was often mentioned as one of the Fantasy football sleepers heading into the season and lived up to the hype in Week 1 against the Rams. Davis was targeted five times by quarterback Josh Allen, catching four of those targets for 88 yards and a touchdown.

He opened the game with a touchdown on the first drive, essentially sealing a quality Fantasy performance. Davis may not receive as many targets as fellow receiver Stefon Diggs, but there is still plenty of room to make an impact on a weekly basis. He is matching up against a Tennessee defense that allowed Giants running back Saquon Barkley to rack up nearly 200 total yards in its opener, which is one reason why the model has selected Davis as one of its top Fantasy football picks for Week 2.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who led the league with 5,316 passing yards last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Week 1 victory over the Cowboys, but he finished with just 212 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Brady and the Bucs will face a familiar foe on Sunday when they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints. In his last meeting against New Orleans, Brady completed just 26 of 48 pass attempts for 214 yards and zero touchdowns. He's now thrown for 215 yards or fewer in three of his last four meetings against the Saints. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Brady is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2.

