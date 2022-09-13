Injuries to big-name playmakers will shake up the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Dallas' loss against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Prescott is not expected to be placed on IR, but he'll miss several weeks while recovering from his injury. Meanwhile, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss about eight weeks with an MCL sprain that he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Bears. Injuries to those Fantasy football studs puts Jeff Wilson Jr. and Cooper Rush in line to handle increased workloads.

Where will Wilson Jr. and Rush land in the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings?

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Brown brought in 10 of 13 targets for 155 yards in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Despite Denver losing on the road against Seattle, Jeudy put on a show against the Seahawks. He caught four of seven targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 17-16 loss.

After failing to score a touchdown all of last season, Jeudy quickly benefited from the offseason addition of quarterback Russell Wilson, snapping that drought with a 67-yard TD in the second quarter. Now, Jeudy will look to dissect a Texans defense that gave up 517 yards last week against the Colts. SportsLine's model ranks Jeudy as a top-10 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid WR1 option against the Texans.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who led the league with 5,316 passing yards last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Week 1 victory over the Cowboys, but he finished with just 212 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Brady and the Bucs will face a familiar foe on Sunday when they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints. In his last meeting against New Orleans, Brady completed just 26 of 48 pass attempts for 214 yards and zero touchdowns. He's now thrown for 215 yards or fewer in three of his last four meetings against the Saints. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Brady is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2.

How to set Week 2 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.