Several receivers with new teams had underwhelming debuts in Week 1 like Odell Beckham, Brandin Cooks and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Players like these don't have as long of a leash as someone like Ja'Marr Chase, who also had a subpar Week 1, but is still a lock for Week 2 Fantasy football lineups. The aforementioned newcomers are evaluated on a week-by-week basis as potential Fantasy football start-sit decisions. Are any of the three worth factoring into your Week 2 Fantasy football rankings? Which Fantasy football injuries should you be aware of as the season enters its second week? Before you lock in your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley. Playing in his first game in 23 months, Ridley showed no ill effects of his lengthy layoff, as he posted an 8-101-1 stat line against the Colts. Maybe just as importantly, he was targeted as many times in the redzone as all other Jags combined, which only boosts his Fantasy potential.

Jacksonville takes on Kansas City on Sunday, and when the two met twice last season, Christian Kirk had a combined 16 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Ridley has supplanted Kirk as the team's top wideout and is the more talented player. SportsLine's Week 2 Fantasy football rankings peg Ridley as a top 10 receiver this week and ahead of wideouts such as Davante Adams and Mike Evans.

And a massive shocker: Jets running back Dalvin Cook, who had 33 yards on 13 carries in Week 1, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position. A salary-cap casualty in Minnesota, Cook didn't sign with the Jets until late in the preseason and practiced sparingly while recovering from an offseason shoulder injury.

In Week 1, he split carries almost right down the middle with Breece Hall, who was also coming off a surgery to repair a torn ACL. However, Hall was the far more productive player, carrying the ball 10 times for 127 yards (including an 83-yard run) and catching one pass for 20 yards. Predicting the workload split in New York any given week is going to be difficult, especially with Aaron Rodgers out for the season, which is why the model is fading Cook in Week 2. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 2 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising tight end you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and K rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising tight end could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which TE is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.