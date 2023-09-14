Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is one of the top running backs in the Fantasy football rankings when healthy. However, he's not guaranteed to be a part of your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups after suffering a second-half ankle sprain against the Dolphins in Week 1. Ekeler is listed as day-to-day and managers everywhere are looking for contingency plans in the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings after Ekeler produced 164 scrimmage yards and a touchdown last week. Joshua Kelley had 91 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own for the Chargers, but if you don't have him on your roster, you might need a reliable set of live-updated Week 2 Fantasy football RB rankings to consult before making any difficult start-or-sit decisions. Before you lock in your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier. The former fifth-round pick out of BYU in last year's draft turned in a 1,000-yard season as a rookie, but seemed like an afterthought this offseason with the Falcons spending the No. 8 overall pick on Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

However, Atlanta made it clear in Week 1 that there was room in the offense for two productive backs, with Allgeier touching the ball 18 times and Robinson receiving 16. Allgeier rushed 15 times for 75 yards and a score while adding three receptions for 19 yards and should be in line for another heavy dose in Week 2 against the Packers. That's a big reason why the model ranks Allgeier as a top-20 running back for Week 2, ahead of notable backs like Jahmyr Gibbs and Rhamondre Stevenson.

And a massive shocker: Jets running back Dalvin Cook, who had 33 yards on 13 carries in Week 1, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position. A salary-cap casualty in Minnesota, Cook didn't sign with the Jets until late in the preseason and practiced sparingly while recovering from an offseason shoulder injury.

In Week 1, he split carries almost right down the middle with Breece Hall, who was also coming off a surgery to repair a torn ACL. However, Hall was the far more productive player, carrying the ball 10 times for 127 yards (including an 83-yard run) and catching one pass for 20 yards. Predicting the workload split in New York any given week is going to be difficult, especially with Aaron Rodgers out for the season, which is why the model is fading Cook in Week 2. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 2 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising tight end you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising tight end could lead you to victory?