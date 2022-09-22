The Detroit Lions won over fans with their appearance on "Hard Knocks," and quarterback Jared Goff is winning over many Fantasy football owners with his play. He ranks among the top 10 in the 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings, which is earning him plenty of attention for the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. He now faces a Vikings defense that was just shredded by Jalen Hurts, but Minnesota also made Aaron Rodgers look nothing like a four-time MVP in Week 1. Goff will be one of many Week 3 Fantasy football start-sit decisions owners will make. Sage Week 3 Fantasy football advice would help with decisions on players from every team. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Packers running back Aaron Jones, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Jones rushed 15 times for 132 yards and a touchdown, while also catching all three of his targets for 38 yards and an additional score in Green Bay's win over the Bears. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) out, Wilson is the next man up in San Francisco after posted 103 scrimmage yards last week. Other Niners injuries also give Wilson a boost since the team can no longer rely on Trey Lance's legs to gain yards while Wilson's backup, Tyrion Davis-Price, is now sidelined with a high-ankle sprain.

The Niners ran the ball 45 times in Week 2, so it's clear what their game plan is. The Broncos allowed 5.0 yards per carry to Rashaad Penny in the opener, followed by 4.6 to Dameon Pierce last week. Yet they averaged just 13.5 carries, while Wilson could exceed 20 rushing attempts given the 49ers backfield injuries. The model has Wilson as a top-20 running back in its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings, making him a RB2 in standard-sized leagues.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his last four seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Elliott led the Cowboys with 53 rushing yards in last week's victory over the Bengals but was less effective than Tony Pollard, who gained 98 scrimmage yards and a TD on 13 touches.

Elliott has yet to find the end zone this season and now he'll square off against a New York Giants defense that has yet to allow a rushing touchdown in 2022. Elliott averaged just 3.5 yards per carry against the Bengals and he's been a non-factor in Dallas' passing game. With such a tough matchup this week, Elliott is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3.

How to set Week 3 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.