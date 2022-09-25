Fantasy football injuries can cause plenty of headaches. Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey popped up on the injury report earlier this week, but the team remains adamant that he will play against New Orleans on Sunday despite a bum ankle. He played in just three games in 2020 due to a high ankle sprain and shoulder injury and missed 10 games last season as well. Should you avoid McCaffrey with your Week 3 Fantasy football picks? Where should McCaffrey and every running back be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Packers running back Aaron Jones, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Jones rushed 15 times for 132 yards and a touchdown, while also catching all three of his targets for 38 yards and an additional score in Green Bay's win over the Bears. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. The Seahawks only gave Penny six carries last week, but he should be more involved in the offense in Week 3. Seattle trailed for most of the game, which led to a higher passing volume and less involvement for Penny.

He was heavily involved in Week 1, though, rushing 12 times for 60 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. The Seahawks are 1-point home favorites against Atlanta this week, which means Penny could get plenty of opportunities down the stretch of this game. The Falcons allowed New Orleans to rush 19 times for 151 yards and a touchdown in their season-opener, giving up 7.9 yards per carry, so Penny is set up to have a successful Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his last four seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Elliott led the Cowboys with 53 rushing yards in last week's victory over the Bengals but was less effective than Tony Pollard, who gained 98 scrimmage yards and a TD on 13 touches.

Elliott has yet to find the end zone this season and now he'll square off against a New York Giants defense that has yet to allow a rushing touchdown in 2022. Elliott averaged just 3.5 yards per carry against the Bengals and he's been a non-factor in Dallas' passing game. With such a tough matchup this week, Elliott is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3.

How to set Week 3 Fantasy football rankings

