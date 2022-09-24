Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson could be ready to return to action soon, but backup quarterback Joe Flacco has at least forced head coach Robert Saleh to evaluate whether he'll return to the starting lineup after a comeback win over the Browns last week. Flacco has over 100 pass attempts this season, but should you have him in your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups? Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been targeted 22 times over the first two weeks and hauled in 12 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdown. A reliable set of Week 3 Fantasy football rankings can help you ace all your difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions and Fantasy football waiver wire claims. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Packers running back Aaron Jones, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Jones rushed 15 times for 132 yards and a touchdown, while also catching all three of his targets for 38 yards and an additional score in Green Bay's win over the Bears. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The Minnesota product was known as a big-play receiver for the Golden Gophers and it appears that has translated to the NFL. After catching 46 passes for 515 yards and a score in his rookie season, Bateman has become the No. 1 wide receiver in Baltimore following Marquise Brown's trade to Arizona.

Bateman has touchdown receptions of 55 and 75 yards already this season, while his 12 targets are the most of any Ravens receiver. He's caught six passes for 167 yards and the two scores on the year and should be heavily involved in Baltimore's plans against New England on Sunday. That's a big reason why the model lists him as a top-20 option at the position in Week 3 and has generally been bullish on his prospects all season.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his last four seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Elliott led the Cowboys with 53 rushing yards in last week's victory over the Bengals but was less effective than Tony Pollard, who gained 98 scrimmage yards and a TD on 13 touches.

Elliott has yet to find the end zone this season and now he'll square off against a New York Giants defense that has yet to allow a rushing touchdown in 2022. Elliott averaged just 3.5 yards per carry against the Bengals and he's been a non-factor in Dallas' passing game. With such a tough matchup this week, Elliott is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3.

