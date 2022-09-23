Fantasy football injuries are inevitable and successful season-long owners have to adapt quickly when adjustments are needed to their Fantasy football rankings. Cardinals running back James Conner is dealing with an ankle injury that could keep him out of a Week 3 matchup against the Rams and could leave a hole in many Week 3 Fantasy football lineups. Should you turn to his backups, Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin, or be look for other appealing Fantasy football matchups? George Kittle could return to action this week, but Dalton Schultz (leg) could miss time, so Everett remains of high value in the Week 3 Fantasy football TE rankings. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Packers running back Aaron Jones, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Jones rushed 15 times for 132 yards and a touchdown, while also catching all three of his targets for 38 yards and an additional score in Green Bay's win over the Bears. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

One player the model is high on this week: Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft caught 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season, but after Baltimore traded Marquise Brown to Arizona during the offseason, it paved the way for Bateman to take on a larger role in the Ravens' offense.

While many might still view the Ravens as a run-first team after they had nearly 300 more carries than pass attempts in 2019 and 2020, the Ravens threw the ball nearly 55 percent of the time in 2021 and are throwing it at a 56 percent clip in 2022. Bateman has the second-most targets (12) on the team behind tight end Mark Andrews through two weeks and has produced touchdown receptions of 55 and 75 yards. That big-play ability is part of the reason why the model likes Bateman as a top-20 receiver for Week 3 against the Patriots.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his last four seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Elliott led the Cowboys with 53 rushing yards in last week's victory over the Bengals but was less effective than Tony Pollard, who gained 98 scrimmage yards and a TD on 13 touches.

Elliott has yet to find the end zone this season and now he'll square off against a New York Giants defense that has yet to allow a rushing touchdown in 2022. Elliott averaged just 3.5 yards per carry against the Bengals and he's been a non-factor in Dallas' passing game. With such a tough matchup this week, Elliott is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?