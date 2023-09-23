An under-the-radar trade occurred this week that could shuffle the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings at the running back position. Cam Akers was traded from the Rams to the Vikings, seemingly solidifying Kyren Williams as Los Angeles' bell-cow back. However, Akers joining Minnesota could cut into Alexander Mattison's touches since many thought he would be the unquestioned lead back after the team released Dalvin Cook. Should Mattison be in Week 3 Fantasy football lineups with running backs like Austin Ekeler, David Montgomery and Jamaal Williams all suffering injuries?

Top Week 3 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. After not having to do much in a Week 1 stomping of the Giants, Prescott returned to form in Week 2. He had 255 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no turnovers against an elite Jets defense.

Arizona is far from elite, and that is who Prescott will see on Sunday. The Cardinals have allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks despite not playing the highest caliber quarterbacks in Sam Howell and Daniel Jones. The model has Prescott as a top 10 option in its Week 3 Fantasy football QB rankings and ahead of NFL passing TD leader Jordan Love.

And a massive shocker: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is coming off three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is rostered in 98% of leagues, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 45 at his position. Washington is off to a 2-0 start and new starting quarterback Sam Howell has played well, but the connection hasn't been there early in the season between McLaurin and Howell.

McLaurin was only targeted four times and finished with two catches for 31 yards in Week 1 against the Cardinals. He followed that up with five catches for 54 yards on six targets in Week 2 against the Broncos, but salvaged his Fantasy performance with a touchdown. However, now he gets a difficult matchup against a Bills defense that has only given up 302 passing yards so far this season. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings.

