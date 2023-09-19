Fantasy football managers everywhere were dealt crushing blows in Week 2, with multiple big-name stars at every position suffering Fantasy football injuries that may lead to lost time. Anybody who owns Browns running back Nick Chubb may be looking for permanent solutions at running back with Chubb believed to be out for the year after suffering a gruesome leg injury on Monday Night Football. Jerome Ford carried the ball 16 times for 106 yards and caught three passes for 25 yards and a score in Chubb's absence, but can you trust him in your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups in a matchup against the Titans on Sunday?

Having a reliable set of Week 3 Fantasy football rankings can help you plug holes in your Fantasy football lineups and nail those difficult start-or-sit decisions every week. So which Fantasy football matchups can you exploit in Week 3? Before you lock in your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see these weekly Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison. With Justin Jefferson in the lineup, Addison isn't likely to see a lot of volume in the Minnesota passing attack, but the first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has already shown the ability to take advantage of single coverage.

Addison had a 39-yard touchdown catch in Week 1 against the Buccaneers and had a 62-yard touchdown in Week 2 against the Eagles before finishing with three catches for 71 yards. He was on the field for 56% of snaps in the opener and 69% on Thursday Night Football last week. The mini-bye should give the Vikings extra time to incorporate him into the offense, which is part of the reason why the model lists him as a top-15 wide receiver for Week 3.

And a massive shocker: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is coming off three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is rostered in 98% of leagues, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 45 at his position. Washington is off to a 2-0 start and new starting quarterback Sam Howell has played well, but the connection hasn't been there early in the season between McLaurin and Howell.

McLaurin was only targeted four times and finished with two catches for 31 yards in Week 1 against the Cardinals. He followed that up with five catches for 54 yards on six targets in Week 2 against the Broncos, but salvaged his Fantasy performance with a touchdown. However, now he gets a difficult matchup against a Bills defense that has only given up 302 passing yards so far this season. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 3 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and kicker rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which RB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.