Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Minnesota Vikings high in the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Vikings take on the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that's giving up 438.5 yards per game this season, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. That means players like wide receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins will be among the top Week 3 Fantasy football picks. Can you trust a player like running back Alexander Mattison, who's failed to top 35 rushing yards this season and now will face competition from Cam Akers?

A reliable set of Week 3 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 3 Fantasy football start-sit decisions and trade evaluations, or even help you find a gem on the Fantasy football waiver wire the rest of your league may have missed. Before you lock in your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see these weekly Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. The veteran ball-carrier has established himself as the lead back in Miami and is coming off a productive performance against the Patriots. Mostert carried the ball 18 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns while catching his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over New England.

Mostert will now lead Miami's ground game against a Broncos defense that gave up over 120 rushing yards and two rushing scores to the Commanders last week. Mostert is averaging 5.1 yards per carry this season, and SportsLine's model expects he'll finish as a top-20 running back this week. Lock him in your Fantasy football lineups and look for a big return against the Broncos.

And a massive shocker: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is coming off three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is rostered in 98% of leagues, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 45 at his position. Washington is off to a 2-0 start and new starting quarterback Sam Howell has played well, but the connection hasn't been there early in the season between McLaurin and Howell.

McLaurin was only targeted four times and finished with two catches for 31 yards in Week 1 against the Cardinals. He followed that up with five catches for 54 yards on six targets in Week 2 against the Broncos, but salvaged his Fantasy performance with a touchdown. However, now he gets a difficult matchup against a Bills defense that has only given up 302 passing yards so far this season. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 3 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and kicker rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which RB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.