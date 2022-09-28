The Atlanta Falcons secured their first win of the season last week, scoring 27 points in a four-point victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson recorded 17 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown in the win, but where will he land in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings? Patterson and the Falcons will square off against the Cleveland Browns, a team that's giving up just 83.7 rushing yards per game this season, potentially giving Patterson one of the worst Fantasy football matchups of the week.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is a no-brainer to include in your Week 4 Fantasy football lineups, but should you roster players like wide receiver Drake London, who's scored a TD in his last two games? And which offensive players on the Browns should be included in your Week 4 Fantasy football strategy?

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back James Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Robinson rushed 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, while also catching all three of his targets for 16 yards in Jacksonville's win over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Texans running back Dameon Pierce. After winning the starting job in training camp, Pierce entered the 2022 NFL season with high expectations. The rookie recorded just 33 rushing yards on 11 carries in his first NFL game, but he's coming off his best performance as a pro.

Pierce served as Houston's lead back for the second consecutive week and out-touched Rex Burkhead 21-7 in Sunday's loss against Chicago. He recorded new career-highs in attempts (20) and yards (80) while also scoring his first career touchdown. Pierce will now face a porous Chargers defense that's been gashed by opposing running backs this season. Los Angeles allowed the Jaguars to rush for over 150 yards last week, one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model ranks Pierce as a top-10 RB this week. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who's scored a touchdown in every game this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. After spending his first eight seasons in Green Bay, Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. In his first game as a Raider, Adams hauled in 10 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers. However, the veteran has recorded only seven receptions for 48 yards across his last two contests.

Adams and the Raiders will now face a stingy Denver Broncos defense. The Broncos are giving up just 170.3 passing yards per game this season, the third-best mark in the NFL. Denver has also allowed just one passing touchdown in its last two games, which doesn't bode well for Adams' Fantasy value this week. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Adams is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

