Injuries to big-name playmakers will shake up the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. Lions running back D'Andre Swift suffered a sprained shoulder in Detroit's loss against the Vikings last Sunday. The injury is not expected to require surgery, but Swift could miss time, leaving a hole in your Fantasy football lineups. Meanwhile, Bears running back David Montgomery (knee/ankle) is day-to-day after exiting early in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. Injuries to those top Fantasy football picks puts Khalil Herbert and Jamaal Williams in line to handle increased workloads.

Where will Herbert and Williams land in the Week 4 Fantasy football RB rankings?

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back James Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Robinson rushed 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, while also catching all three of his targets for 16 yards in Jacksonville's win over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Texans running back Dameon Pierce. Despite Houston losing on the road against Chicago, Pierce put on a show against the Bears. The rookie finished with 20 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Chicago. He also added two receptions for 21 yards.

Pierce served as the Texans' lead back for the second consecutive week, out-touching Rex Burkhead 21-7. Now, Pierce will look to dissect a Chargers defense that gave up over 150 rushing yards against the Jaguars last week. SportsLine's model ranks Pierce as a top-10 running back this week, making him a rock-solid RB1 option against the Chargers. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who's scored a touchdown in every game this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. After spending his first eight seasons in Green Bay, Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. In his first game as a Raider, Adams hauled in 10 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers. However, the veteran has recorded only seven receptions for 48 yards across his last two contests.

Adams and the Raiders will now face a stingy Denver Broncos defense. The Broncos are giving up just 170.3 passing yards per game this season, the third-best mark in the NFL. Denver has also allowed just one passing touchdown in its last two games, which doesn't bode well for Adams' Fantasy value this week. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Adams is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?