Fantasy players who thought Cordarrelle Patterson's career renaissance was a flash in the pan last year are watching him continue his second act this season. In Week 3 against the Seahawks, Patterson finished with 141 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. He opened the season with 22 carries for 120 yards and another score, and his early production makes him an easy Week 4 Fantasy football start-sit decision, even in a tough matchup against Cleveland. Where should Patterson be in your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings?

The Browns have given up just 200 rushing yards to opposing running backs, but Patterson's pass-catching ability helps him maintain a top spot in the Week 4 Fantasy football RB rankings. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back James Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Robinson rushed 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, while also catching all three of his targets for 16 yards in Jacksonville's win over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Falcons wide receiver Drake London. Atlanta's first-round pick played in just one preseason game and made exactly one catch, but he has been the focal point of the Falcons' passing attack during the regular season. In Week 2, he finished with eight catches on 12 targets, and through three games, he has 25 total looks for 16 receptions, 214 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Browns have been stout against the run, their defensive front is going to be severely diminished. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney wasn't able to practice again this week after missing Week 3 (ankle), and Myles Garrett is recovering from a car crash that sent him to the hospital. That means Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota will have more time to pick out his top target, which is why London checks in as a top-15 wide receiver in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who's scored a touchdown in every game this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. After spending his first eight seasons in Green Bay, Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. In his first game as a Raider, Adams hauled in 10 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers. However, the veteran has recorded only seven receptions for 48 yards across his last two contests.

Adams and the Raiders will now face a stingy Denver Broncos defense. The Broncos are giving up just 170.3 passing yards per game this season, the third-best mark in the NFL. Denver has also allowed just one passing touchdown in its last two games, which doesn't bode well for Adams' Fantasy value this week. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Adams is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4. See who else to fade here.

