The Miami Dolphins became the first team since 1966 to score 70 points in a game this week and the NFL's best offense also piled up 726 yards in a 70-20 rout of the Broncos. Tua Tagovailoa continues to operate the NFL's most dynamic offense and is coming off a 23-for-26 game in which he threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Tagovailoa has now thrown for 1,024 yards and eight touchdowns in three games and has become a pretty easy starting decision for your Fantasy football lineups.

However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has become a more fringe option as he's averaging just 6.3 yards per pass attempt in 2023 and threw a league-leading 15 interceptions in 12 games last year. With a reliable set of Week 4 Fantasy football rankings, you can optimize your lineups to ensure that you're getting maximum production from every position. Before you lock in your Week 4 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see these weekly Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. The third-round pick out of Texas A&M created buzz during training camp, but suffered a shoulder injury that left him inactive in Week 1. Then in Week 2, he only played six offensive snaps with Raheem Mostert dominating the backfield work for the Dolphins in a win over the Patriots.

However, Mike McDaniel decided to unbottle his dynamic rookie running back in Week 3, plying Achane with 18 carries and four targets in the passing game. The speedstar produced 203 rushing yards and two touchdowns while catching all four of those targets for 30 yards and two more touchdowns in that dominant win over Denver. Achane will still share work with Mostert, but this is an offense that loves to spread the wealth. The model ranks Achane as a top-10 running back in Week 4 against the Bills.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who is coming off nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was started in 91% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position.

Evans has managed at least five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in all three games so far this season and is well on his way to a 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season, but he'll have a tough matchup against New Orleans in Week 4. In his last eight games against the Saints, Evans has 19 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns. As a primary defender, Marshon Lattimore has only allowed six catches for 68 yards on 16 targets this season and he'll likely shadow Evans on Sunday in the Big Easy. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and kicker rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.