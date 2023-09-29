Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is jey, and you can expect to see several members of the Las Vegas Raiders high in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers, a defense that's giving up 450.7 yards per game this season. That means players like wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs could be among the top Week 4 Fantasy football picks. But can you trust a player like receiver Jakobi Meyers, who hauled in seven receptions for 85 yards last week against the Steelers, given quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a concussion last Sunday?

Top Week 4 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Pittsburgh's dynamic wideout is averaging 18.3 yards per catch this season and has been one of Kenny Pickett's favorite targets thus far. In fact, Pickens has been targeted 16 times over the last two games, securing eight catches for 202 yards and a touchdown.

He hauled in four of his six targets for 75 yards in last Sunday's 23-18 win over the Raiders, finishing as Pittsburgh's leading receiver. With Dionte Johnson still sidelined with a hamstring injury, Pickens should continue to see the majority of targets in Pittsburgh's aerial attack. SportsLine's model expects Pickens will have a big day against the Houston Texans on Sunday, ranking him as a top-12 receiver in Week 4.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who is coming off nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was started in 91% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position.

Evans has managed at least five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in all three games so far this season and is well on his way to a 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season, but he'll have a tough matchup against New Orleans in Week 4. In his last eight games against the Saints, Evans has 19 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns. As a primary defender, Marshon Lattimore has only allowed six catches for 68 yards on 16 targets this season and he'll likely shadow Evans on Sunday in the Big Easy. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

