Bye weeks don't begin in the NFL until Week 5 ,but with Fantasy football injuries mounting, there are still plenty of holes to plug in your Week 4 Fantasy football lineups. After suffering a high-ankle sprain during a Week 2 win over the Cardinals, Giants running back Saquon Barkley missed last Thursday's game against the 49ers and his status appears to be up in the air against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Playing Barkley this week could be a risk because of the limited backup options at your disposal if he's ruled out on Monday.

If you don't have Matt Breida on your roster, chances are you won't have the luxury of gambling on Barkley as a game-time decision. With a reliable set of Week 4 Fantasy football rankings, you can find the most capable replacement for any star while also nailing all the difficult start-or-sit decisions that will make or break your week. Before you lock in your Week 4 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see these weekly Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. After spending the last two seasons as New England's No. 1 receiver, Meyers signed a three-year, $33 million contract to join Las Vegas as the No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams this offseason.

Meyers was targeted 10 times and caught nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns during a Week 1 win over the Broncos. He missed Week 2 against the Bills because of a concussion, but cleared protocol in time to get onto the field in Week 3, catching seven of the 12 targets for 85 yards. Playing against a Chargers defense that ranks last in the NFL in pass defense, the model ranks Meyers as a top-15 option at receiver, while Adams is its No. 1 receiver for Week 4.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who is coming off nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was started in 91% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position.

Evans has managed at least five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in all three games so far this season and is well on his way to a 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season, but he'll have a tough matchup against New Orleans in Week 4. In his last eight games against the Saints, Evans has 19 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns. As a primary defender, Marshon Lattimore has only allowed six catches for 68 yards on 16 targets this season and he'll likely shadow Evans on Sunday in the Big Easy. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and kicker rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.