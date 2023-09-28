As Fantasy football injuries mount, start-sit decisions become more difficult. Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ACL) is the latest NFL star to suffer a season-ending injury and one of the league's best big-play receivers will leave a hole in Week 4 Fantasy football lineups. Which of the wide receivers on your roster have the best Fantasy football matchups in Week 4 and how can you bolster your depth via the waiver wire, free agency and the Fantasy football waiver wire? Having a reliable set of Week 4 Fantasy football rankings can ensure that you're optimizing your lineups at every position.

Week 4 Fantasy football cheat sheets can also help you exploit matchups and make the bold strategic decisions necessary to win your leagues. Before you lock in your Week 4 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see these weekly Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Colts running back Zack Moss. The former Bill signed with the Colts this offseason to become Jonathan Taylor's backup, but contract drama and an ankle injury have thrust Moss into a starting role and he's made the most of the opportunity.

Moss suffered a broken arm during training camp and missed Week 1, but he returned in Week 2 to carry the ball 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 19 yards. He followed that up by carrying the ball 30 times for 122 yards in Week 3 while catching three passes for 23 yards and a score. With no end in sign to the Taylor saga, the model ranks Moss as a top-15 running back for Week 4 against the Rams.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who is coming off nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was started in 91% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position.

Evans has managed at least five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in all three games so far this season and is well on his way to a 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season, but he'll have a tough matchup against New Orleans in Week 4. In his last eight games against the Saints, Evans has 19 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns. As a primary defender, Marshon Lattimore has only allowed six catches for 68 yards on 16 targets this season and he'll likely shadow Evans on Sunday in the Big Easy. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and kicker rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.