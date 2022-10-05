Injuries to big-name playmakers will shake up the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL in Denver's loss against the Raiders last Sunday, leaving a hole in many Fantasy football lineups. Backup Melvin Gordon logged three carries for just eight yards against Las Vegas and was listed as limited in practice this week with a neck injury. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has already been ruled out for Miami's Week 5 matchup versus the Jets. Fantasy football injuries to those studs puts Teddy Bridgewater and Mike Boone in line to handle increased workloads.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions running back Jamaal Williams, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Williams recorded 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's loss against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. The Saints are in the midst of the three-game losing streak, but the rookie wideout has shown promise. The Ohio State product has recorded at least five receptions in three consecutive games and gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Seattle's defense is giving up 428.0 yards per game this season, the second-worst mark in the league. Last week against the Lions, the Seahawks gave up 45 points and four receiving touchdowns, one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model ranks Olave as a top-20 WR this week. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Steelers running back Najee Harris, who's scored a touchdown in each of Pittsburgh's road games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Harris recorded 18 carries for 74 yards in Pittsburgh's loss against the Jets last Sunday. Pittsburgh's offense struggled to find a rhythm against the Jets and the Steelers are expected to start rookie QB Kenny Pickett moving forward.

That doesn't bode well for Harris' Fantasy value with teams expected to stack the box against an inexperienced signal-caller. Plus, Harris and the Steelers will square off against the Buffalo Bills, who are giving up just 234.5 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Harris is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5. See who else to fade here.

