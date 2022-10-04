The Las Vegas Raiders secured their first win of the season last week, scoring 32 points in a much-needed victory over the Denver Broncos. Running back Josh Jacobs recorded 28 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the win, but where will he land in the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings? Jacobs and the Raiders will now square off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that's giving up just 65.8 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is a no-brainer to include in your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups, but should you roster players like quarterback Derek Carr, who's thrown for 250 yards and two touchdowns in three of his first four games this season? Which offensive players on the Chiefs should be included in your Week 5 Fantasy football strategy? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions running back Jamaal Williams, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Williams recorded 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's loss against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. Despite New Orleans losing three straight games, Olave has continued to shine in his rookie season. The Ohio State product recorded four receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss against Minnesota. The week prior against the Panthers, Olave finished with nine receptions for 147 yards.

Olave has now tallied at least five receptions in three consecutive games and will try to dissect a Seahawks defense that's giving up 428.0 yards per game this season. SportsLine's model ranks Olave as a top-15 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid WR2 option against the Seahawks. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Steelers running back Najee Harris, who's scored a touchdown in each of Pittsburgh's road games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Harris recorded 18 carries for 74 yards in Pittsburgh's loss against the Jets last Sunday. Pittsburgh's offense struggled to find a rhythm against the Jets and the Steelers are expected to start rookie QB Kenny Pickett moving forward.

That doesn't bode well for Harris' Fantasy value with teams expected to stack the box against an inexperienced signal-caller. Plus, Harris and the Steelers will square off against the Buffalo Bills, who are giving up just 234.5 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Harris is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

