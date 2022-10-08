Seattle running back Rashaad Penny was one of the biggest stories at the end of last season, when he had an incredible final five games to finish with 671 yards and six touchdowns. Many thought that he would continue that success into this season as the top option in an offense that is now without quarterback Russell Wilson. After three nondescript games to start 2022, Penny broke out in Week 4, but what does that mean when it comes to your Week 5 Fantasy football rankings?

Penny finished with 151 yards and two touchdowns against a porous Detroit defense, but he had just 141 yards and no scores in the first three weeks of the season. A reliable set of Week 5 Fantasy football picks will help you determine if he is more likely to repeat last week's outing or revert back to what he showed in the first three games. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions running back Jamaal Williams, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Williams recorded 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's loss against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. He made his 2022 debut in Week 3 against New England, and finished with 23 yards on just seven carries, but he had 41 yards with a touchdown against a tough Buffalo defense in Week 4.

On paper, Cincinnati doesn't look like a strong matchup for Dobbins, after they have given up 100 rushing yards to just one opponent this season. However, those numbers could be deceiving since Cincinnati played a hobbled Najee Harris behind a weak offensive line in its season-opener against Pittsburgh. Last week, the Bengals faced a Miami team whose primary objective on offense is to get the ball into the hands of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The last time Dobbins played the Bengals was in 2020, when he finished with 160 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. The model projects that he channels that performance to finish as a top-10 running back in the Week 5 Fantasy football RB rankings.

And a massive shocker: Steelers running back Najee Harris, who's scored a touchdown in each of Pittsburgh's road games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Harris recorded 18 carries for 74 yards in Pittsburgh's loss against the Jets last Sunday. Pittsburgh's offense struggled to find a rhythm against the Jets and the Steelers are expected to start rookie QB Kenny Pickett moving forward.

That doesn't bode well for Harris' Fantasy value with teams expected to stack the box against an inexperienced signal-caller. Plus, Harris and the Steelers will square off against the Buffalo Bills, who are giving up just 234.5 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Harris is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5.

How to set Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 5 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.