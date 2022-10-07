Running backs making their return from injury this season have had their moments, but you should also pay attention to the Fantasy football matchups. After picking up 105 yards on 27 carries between Weeks 2 and 3, Cam Akers came away with just 13 yards on eight attempts against San Francisco last week. Another player who came back from a torn Achilles last season, James Robinson, was game-scripted out of the Jags' Week 4 loss to Philadelphia after picking up just 29 yards on eight carries. Can either back be counted on in the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings?

Akers and Robinson should be looked at favorably in your Week 5 Fantasy football start-sit decisions with better matchups against Dallas and Houston, respectively. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions running back Jamaal Williams, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Williams recorded 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's loss against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. He should continue to see an increase in volume after ripping off impressive runs in last week's narrow loss to Buffalo. This week, the Ravens move on to another tough matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, but their division-rivals haven't had a true test against a team capable of running the ball effectively so far this season.

Against a Buffalo defense that won its share of battles at the line of scrimmage, Dobbins still had runs of nine, 16 and 20 yards and scored two touchdowns. He has a chance to replicate that feat this week, which is why he projects as a top-10 running back in the Week 5 Fantasy football RB rankings. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Steelers running back Najee Harris, who's scored a touchdown in each of Pittsburgh's road games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Harris recorded 18 carries for 74 yards in Pittsburgh's loss against the Jets last Sunday. Pittsburgh's offense struggled to find a rhythm against the Jets and the Steelers are expected to start rookie QB Kenny Pickett moving forward.

That doesn't bode well for Harris' Fantasy value with teams expected to stack the box against an inexperienced signal-caller. Plus, Harris and the Steelers will square off against the Buffalo Bills, who are giving up just 234.5 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Harris is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

