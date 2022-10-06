Any Fantasy player who has a stud running back like Saquon Barkley or Nick Chubb will easily slot those players into their Week 5 Fantasy football lineups. However, it's the RB2 and flex options that give you pause on a week-to-week basis. Knowing which players have advantageous Fantasy football matchups makes the decisions easier, and Sunday's game versus the Lions makes Patriots' backs more appealing. Detroit has allowed more rushing TDs to opposing running backs than any other team, so that gives a boost to Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson in the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions running back Jamaal Williams, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Williams recorded 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's loss against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. After a middling first three games of the season, Penny had a breakout game in Week 4 with 157 total yards and two touchdowns. Seattle took Kenneth Walker III in the second round this year, but Penny has a 49-15 edge in carries and is the team's clear-cut No. 1 running back.

Penny, who missed practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury, faces a New Orleans defense which isn't as stout as years prior. The Saints are allowing opposing starting running backs to average 102.8 scrimmage yards this year and have allowed a pair of touchdowns to all running backs they have faced. The SportsLine model pegs Penny as a top-10 back in its Week 5 Fantasy football RB rankings and ahead of no-brainer weekly starts such as Joe Mixon and Aaron Jones. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Steelers running back Najee Harris, who's scored a touchdown in each of Pittsburgh's road games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Harris recorded 18 carries for 74 yards in Pittsburgh's loss against the Jets last Sunday. Pittsburgh's offense struggled to find a rhythm against the Jets and the Steelers are expected to start rookie QB Kenny Pickett moving forward.

That doesn't bode well for Harris' Fantasy value with teams expected to stack the box against an inexperienced signal-caller. Plus, Harris and the Steelers will square off against the Buffalo Bills, who are giving up just 234.5 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Harris is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

