After Puka Nacua did his best Cooper Kupp impersonation during the first four weeks, the real Kupp could return on Sunday. That could throw a wrench into Week 5 Fantasy football rankings given the uncertainty of target share. Kupp almost assuredly will cut into Nacua's production, but the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year also isn't likely to see a full complement of snaps initially. So, how do these two slot in the Week 5 Fantasy football WR rankings?

Kupp's potential activation doesn't just affect Nacua, but all other receivers as well. He was a consensus top-five Fantasy wideout coming into the year, so you may have to now rethink your entire Week 5 Fantasy football strategy when it comes to receivers. Before you lock in your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 5 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Packers receiver Christian Watson. A hamstring injury delayed Watson's 2023 debut until Week 4 and he found the endzone as part of a two-catch, 25-yard game. He played just 46% of snaps, but with that game coming on a Thursday and with the Packers readying for a Monday game, Watson should be well-rested and able to handle more snaps.

Watson has nine touchdowns over his last nine games, with three 100-yard outings over that stretch. He has a strong chance of finding the endzone on Monday versus the Raiders, who have allowed a league-high six receiving TDs to opposing receivers this year. Vegas has also allowed two opposing receivers to post at least 66 yards in each of the last three weeks, and that has Watson as a top 10 wideout in the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is rostered in 95% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and was started in nearly one-third of them, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups.

Prescott averaged over 300 yards per game with 76 touchdowns in 37 games from 2019 to 2021 and was one of the top Fantasy football quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy. However, he led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2022 despite missing five games and hasn't thrown for more than 261 yards in a game yet this season. Prescott also only has one game with multiple passing touchdowns and the model is steering clear in a tough matchup in San Francisco in Week 5. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for tgree surprising running backs to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings, ahead of players like Tony Pollard and Joe Mixon. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and kicker rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising running backs could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking RBs come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.