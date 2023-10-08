One of the biggest obstacles that owners will face during the season are bye weeks, which force managers to navigate around players who are off. The Week 5 NFL schedule brings a bye week for four teams, and exposure to those rosters can leave owners in a tricky spot when evaluating the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. Finding short-term replacements for those players is a key way to avoid falling behind, but which players should you add to your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups?

There are also several players eligible to return from the PUP list this week, including Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring). He will make his season debut against Philadelphia on Sunday, and his proven history will make him one of the popular Week 5 Fantasy football picks. Before you lock in your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams. The 2022 first-round pick had his suspension reduced from six games to four, making him eligible for this week's game against Carolina. He spent most of last season rehabbing the ACL tear that he suffered in the College Football Playoff, but he returned at the end of the campaign.

Detroit's leading wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, has not practiced all week due to an abdomen injury and is doubtful, while Josh Reynolds is also questionable with a groin injury. This could leave a void in Detroit's offense, which is where Williams can step into an immediate role. The model has the second-year wideout listed among its most undervalued wide receivers in the Week 5 Fantasy football WR rankings.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is rostered in 95% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and was started in nearly one-third of them, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups.

Prescott averaged over 300 yards per game with 76 touchdowns in 37 games from 2019 to 2021 and was one of the top Fantasy football quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy. However, he led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2022 despite missing five games and hasn't thrown for more than 261 yards in a game yet this season. Prescott also only has one game with multiple passing touchdowns and the model is steering clear in a tough matchup in San Francisco in Week 5. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for three surprising running backs to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings, ahead of players like Tony Pollard and Joe Mixon.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising running backs could lead you to victory?