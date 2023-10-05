The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season last week, 48-20 to the Buffalo Bills. Running back De'Von Achane recorded eight carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but where will he land in the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings? Achane and the Dolphins will square off against the New York Giants, a team that's giving up 133.8 rushing yards per game this season. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a no-brainer to include in your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups, but should you roster a player like running back Raheem Mostert, who managed just nine rushing yards after scoring six touchdowns in his first three games?

Which offensive players on the Giants should be included in your Week 5 Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 5 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Rams running back Kyren Williams. He put together the most productive performance of his career in Los Angeles' victory over the Colts, accumulating 127 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs on 28 touches.

Williams has been a touchdown machine through the first four weeks, scoring six total times. On Sunday, Williams and the Rams will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that features a tough defensive front. However, the Eagles gave up 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns to the Washington Commanders last week, one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model ranks Williams as a top-10 RB this week.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is rostered in 95% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and was started in nearly one-third of them, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups.

Prescott averaged over 300 yards per game with 76 touchdowns in 37 games from 2019 to 2021 and was one of the top Fantasy football quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy. However, he led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2022 despite missing five games and hasn't thrown for more than 261 yards in a game yet this season. Prescott also only has one game with multiple passing touchdowns and the model is steering clear in a tough matchup in San Francisco in Week 5. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for tgree surprising running backs to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings, ahead of players like Tony Pollard and Joe Mixon. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and kicker rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising running backs could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking RBs come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.