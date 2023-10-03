Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been feeling the fire from critics all season thanks to a disastrous 0-4 start, but his Fantasy football owners were pleasantly surprised by a world-class performance in Week 4. Playing against a porous Denver defense, Fields threw for a career-high 335 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 35 yards. For many, it was a week-winning performance, but can you trust him in your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups on a short week against the Commanders?

One player the model is high on this week: Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. Houston has been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL so far this season with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud leading a top-five passing offense. Collins has benefitted from an upgrade in overall target quality compared to his first two seasons.

Collins has been targeted 32 times over the first four weeks of the season and hauled in 22 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns. He's had at least six catches for 80 yards in three of four games and is coming off a massive performance in Week 4, catching seven passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. The model ranks Collins as a top-10 Fantasy football wide receiver in Week 5 against the Falcons.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is rostered in 95% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and was started in nearly one-third of them, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups.

Prescott averaged over 300 yards per game with 76 touchdowns in 37 games from 2019 to 2021 and was one of the top Fantasy football quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy. However, he led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2022 despite missing five games and hasn't thrown for more than 261 yards in a game yet this season. Prescott also only has one game with multiple passing touchdowns and the model is steering clear in a tough matchup in San Francisco in Week 5. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings.

