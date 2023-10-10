James Conner (knee), Khalil Herbert (ankle) and De'Von Achane (knee) are all battling injuries entering Week 6. Continued thinning at running back is creating difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions. Nick Chubb (knee) and J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) have already been lost for the year, while Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler have battled Fantasy football injuries for weeks now. With so many running backs going down early in the season, setting your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups could be a challenge. A reliable set of Week 6 Fantasy football rankings can help you nail your Fantasy football strategy. Before you lock in your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

One player the model is high on this week: Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. The veteran running back leads the NFL with eight total touchdowns over the first five weeks, but the emergence of De'Von Achane was forcing him to the periphery of the Fantasy football discussion in recent weeks. He only touched the ball 22 times in his last two games and has only produced 123 scrimmage yards with one touchdown while fumbling three times.

However, Achane's knee injury changes the complexion and Mostert is a must-start if the rookie running back is unable to dress in a Week 6 matchup against the Panthers. Miami is favored by 13.5 and if it can build an early lead, Mostert should be the focal point of the offense down the stretch. That's why the model ranks him as a top-10 running back for Week 6 ahead of players like David Montgomery and D'Andre Swift.

And a massive shocker: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in 2022 and was started in 95% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups.

Smith made the Pro Bowl last season after catching 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. He opened his season with double-digit Fantasy points in three of his first four starts. However, he was only targeted five times in Week 5 and finished with one catch for six yards. Despite leading the NFL in snap share (98.6%) and route participation (100.0%), Smith ranks 55th in target rate (19.7%). For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

An underrated running back is projected to finish in the top five of Fantasy football rankings for Week 6, ahead of players like Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which underrated running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking running back comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.