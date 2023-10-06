Anthony Richardson was a top-five Fantasy football quarterback in his rookie debut for the Colts this season. He appeared on his way to another top strong result in Week 2 with two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter before being removed from the game with a concussion. How high should you place Richardson in a Week 5 Fantasy football rankings against the Titans? Jonathan Taylor was a full participant in practice after missing the first four weeks with an ankle injury and following limited trade interest, he appears ready to take the field for the Colts. How will Taylor's return impact Richardson's rushing upside and how should you value each of them for Week 5 Fantasy football lineups?

The Titans have allowed the fewest yards per carry (2.9 yards) and fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (70 yards) this season, so that should be considered when forming a Week 5 Fantasy football strategy.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has made an immediate impact in Detroit. He has at least five targets in each game this season, including posting eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. LaPorta leads all tight ends in yards (242), while ranking third in receptions (22) and fourth in targets (27).

The 6-foot-4 tight end has hauled in 81.5% of his targets, ranking second on the Lions in receptions, targets and yards. He's developed a quick rapport with quarterback Jared Goff, who has a history of utilizing the tight end position. The Lions are expected to get a boost in the offense from receiver Jameson Williams, but with this being his first game back from a four-game suspension after playing just six games in his rookie season, don't expect heavy usage from Williams initially. The model has LaPorta ranked as a top-five tight end for Week 5.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is rostered in 95% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and was started in nearly one-third of them, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups.

Prescott averaged over 300 yards per game with 76 touchdowns in 37 games from 2019 to 2021 and was one of the top Fantasy football quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy. However, he led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2022 despite missing five games and hasn't thrown for more than 261 yards in a game yet this season. Prescott also only has one game with multiple passing touchdowns and the model is steering clear in a tough matchup in San Francisco in Week 5. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings.

The model is also calling for three surprising running backs to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings, ahead of players like Tony Pollard and Joe Mixon.

