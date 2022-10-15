New England's running back situation had an air of uncertainty coming into the season, but Rhamondre Stevenson could be the top option for now. Stevenson and Damien Harris had been operating on a near 50-50 split, but Stevenson was key to the offense against the Lions last week, finishing with 161 yards on 25 carries after Harris departed with a hamstring injury. The Patriots have one of the juiciest Fantasy football matchups this week against the Browns, who didn't have an answer for Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley last week. Where does Stevenson belong in your Fantasy football rankings? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Saints TE Taysom Hill, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Hill carried the ball nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Seahawks. He also completed a pass for 22 yards and an additional score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Jets running back Breece Hall. Since quarterback Zach Wilson's return in Week 4, Hall has rushed for the 15th-most yards (163) and two touchdowns. Hall has also made an impact in the passing game, where he has the third-most receiving yards by a running back (112) over his last two games.

This week, the Jets take on the Packers, who have given up 562 rushing yards and 150 receiving yards to opposing running backs. Hall has established himself as the focal point of New York's offense over the last two weeks with a 67.5 percent offensive snap rate, which is why the model projects him to finish as a top-15 Fantasy running back in Week 6.

And a massive shocker: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who's recorded at least 80 receiving yards in three of his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Smith recorded 10 catches for 87 yards in Philadelphia's victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. However, Philadelphia's offense struggled in the second half, scoring just six points in the 20-17 win.

Smith and the Eagles will now face a stingy Dallas Cowboys defense on Sunday night. The Cowboys are giving up just 14.4 points per game, the third-best mark in the NFL. In addition, Dallas hasn't allowed more than one touchdown pass in a game this season, which doesn't bode well for Smith's Fantasy value this week. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Smith is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.