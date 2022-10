The Lions, Texans, Raiders and Titans are the first four teams to go on bye in Week 6 and with NFL injuries mounting, setting your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups could be the biggest challenge of the season so far. Taking Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson out of this week's Fantasy football rankings could force many owners to stream the position. Which tight ends have the best Fantasy football matchups in Week 6 and how can you cover any additional holes in your lineups? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Saints TE Taysom Hill, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Hill carried the ball nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Seahawks. He also completed a pass for 22 yards and an additional score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Jets running back Breece Hall. The first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft (36th overall) produced 4,675 scrimmage yards and 56 touchdowns in three seasons at Iowa State. Then, he put together a strong training camp and preseason to earn an important role in the Jets' backfield that has expanded as the season has gone on.

Hall has now played in at least half the team's offensive snaps in the last three weeks and touched the ball 53 times during that span. He's turned those touches into 367 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He's coming off his best performance of the season after rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown while adding 100 yards receiving. In Week 6, he'll match up with a Packers defense that ranks 21st against the run.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who's recorded at least 80 receiving yards in three of his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Smith recorded 10 catches for 87 yards in Philadelphia's victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. However, Philadelphia's offense struggled in the second half, scoring just six points in the 20-17 win.

Smith and the Eagles will now face a stingy Dallas Cowboys defense on Sunday night. The Cowboys are giving up just 14.4 points per game, the third-best mark in the NFL. In addition, Dallas hasn't allowed more than one touchdown pass in a game this season, which doesn't bode well for Smith's Fantasy value this week.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.