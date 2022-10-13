Dalvin Cook fantasy owners shouldn't have been surprised when he finished Week 3 with a dislocated shoulder in a win over the Detroit Lions only to run the ball 20 times the following week against New Orleans. Cook had his best Fantasy performance of the season in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears, but can you count on his continued workload in your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups?

Cook is typically a no-brainer when it comes to Fantasy football start-sit decisions throughout the season, but owners should always be mindful of all of their players' potential on a weekly basis. Miami has only allowed 550 yards this season, but they've given up seven touchdowns, so how high should Cook be in your Fantasy football RB rankings?

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Saints TE Taysom Hill, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Hill carried the ball nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Seahawks. He also completed a pass for 22 yards and an additional score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. Oft-injured Rashaad Penny suffered another season-ending injury against the Saints in Week 5, clearing the path for the second-round running back to take over in the backfield. He stepped right in for Penny against New Orleans, with 88 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries.

Walker came back from a hernia surgery earlier this season, but had been used sparingly. Prior to last week, he had logged just 15 carries in three games for 58 yards. Seattle has surpassed expectations early this season in the post-Russell Westbrook era and should be able to continue doing so against the middling Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Arizona has given up just 487 rushing yards this season, but Cardinals opponents have held a 4.3 yards per carry average.

And a massive shocker: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who's recorded at least 80 receiving yards in three of his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Smith recorded 10 catches for 87 yards in Philadelphia's victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. However, Philadelphia's offense struggled in the second half, scoring just six points in the 20-17 win.

Smith and the Eagles will now face a stingy Dallas Cowboys defense on Sunday night. The Cowboys are giving up just 14.4 points per game, the third-best mark in the NFL. In addition, Dallas hasn't allowed more than one touchdown pass in a game this season, which doesn't bode well for Smith's Fantasy value this week. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Smith is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6.

